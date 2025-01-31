It is hoped that the construction of the long-awaited Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre may commence next October.

Sligo Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon said he has received correspondence from the Department of Health that confirmed that stage two of the project has been completed.

The next stage will see the project go out to tender, and should this process be successful, construction work could commence in the latter months of the year.

Deputy Scanlon said he is hopeful the project could be brought to fruition in the near future and should be completed by the end of 2026.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: