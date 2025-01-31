Investigations are underway in Sligo following reports of a man seen brandishing a gun in the Ballinode area on Wednesday night last.

A number of searches have been carried out at houses in town, as part of a Garda investigation into the incident.

According to reports of the incidents in question, the suspect is believed to have knocked on a number of doors in the Glen Carrick area while in possession of a gun, trying to gain entry into some homes.

He was unsuccessful in his attempts to enter the houses.

No arrests have been confirmed as of yet.

Garda investigations are ongoing.