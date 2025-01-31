Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed this morning following an explosion at a premises on Sunday night.

Two people were brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant.

Garda investigations are continuing at the location, hence the road closure.

Head of the Castlebar Municipal District, David Mellett, described the building as a “risk to the public” at this week’s district meeting.

Local councillors were informed that efforts are being made to reopen the road, with serious traffic issues being caused as a result of the closure – particularly ay peak traffic times.

The council itself is developing property adjacent to the affected restaurant. Mr. Mellett told councillors that it’s property has been reviewed and appears to be undamaged by the blast.