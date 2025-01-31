Slow down and don't drink and drive is the message from Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority over the Bank Holiday weekend as a campaign to crack down on speeding and drink drivers enters its second day.

Motorists in counties still affected by Storm Éowyn have been urged to be extra careful as many roads remain blocked by fallen trees and debris in the northwest and midlands.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Roads Policing Paula Hillman has warned of potentially dangerous conditions on the roads after the recent stormy weather: