Tens of thousands remain without power across the country this morning, a full week after Storm Éowyn.

According to the ESB PowerCheck map, counties in the west continue to be the worst affected.

Some homes, farms and businesses in Mayo will be waiting until next week for their power to be restored.

285 contractors from Austria, Finland, France and Britain are on the ground in the worst affected areas of the country.

They’ve joined over 2,500 ESB Networks crews who’ve already returned electricity to 692,000 customers.

Regional Manager with ESB Networks, Siobhan Wynne, says work will continue to get power back:

