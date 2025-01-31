A woman was hospitalised yesterday evening following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle incident on the R377 in Castlerea.

The collision took place at around 6:45pm, and the female driver of the car involved (aged in her 70s) was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

It’s the second time this week that the road was closed due to a road incident, following a fatal collision on Monday evening last.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.