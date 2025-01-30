As part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Galway and surrounding areas, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man.

Following a search operation at a residential property in Gort on the morning of Monday, 27th January, a man (aged in his 20s) was arrested.

He was detained at a Garda Station in Co Galway under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening, Thursday, 30th January, at 5.30pm.