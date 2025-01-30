Dr. Norah Patten has been named as Grand Marshal for the 2025 St Patrick's Day parade in Ballina.

Dr. Patten continues to inspire a new generation with her journey toward becoming the first Irish person to travel to space on a future research spaceflight with Virgin Galactic.

A native of Ballina, Dr. Patten was announced as a crew member with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences IIAS-02 mission and has spent years pursuing her dream of space travel. With a background in aeronautical engineering.

She has worked extensively in the field of space exploration, advocating for STEM education and inspiring young people across Ireland and beyond.

The 2025 Ballina St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Monday, 17th March at 3pm and this year’s theme, 'Reach for the Stars,' is a fitting tribute to Dr. Patten’s incredible journey.

(Photo credit - Trevor Godinho)