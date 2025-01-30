Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to continue planning ways of assisting the public and communities over the coming period of time
The public can report any issues relating to roads, by contacting their local area office at the following numbers:
- Castlebar: 094 9064050
- Westport: 094 9064600
- Belmullet: 094 9064900
- Ballina: 094 9064400
- Swinford: 094 9064500
- Claremorris: 094 9064800
- Ballinrobe: 094 9064700
To report downed powerlines please contact ESB Networks on 1800 372999 and for water issues contact Uisce Eireann on 1800 278 278.
To view the current power status at your location or to log a fault with your electrical power visit ESB Networks Powercheck
Facilities Available To The Public
Ballina Municipal District
- Failte Room, Tithe Cois Tra, Lacken Housing Association, Carrowmore, Lacken - Charge phones, water, hot drinks - 9.30am to 5pm
- Ballina Swimming Pool - Showers available - 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 9pm
- Maloney's SuprValu, Ballina - Hot water for flasks/baby bottles, charging devices, microwave
- Jackie Clarke Collection - Water & Charging (no wifi) - Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm
- Knockmore Rathduff Recreation and Resource Centre - Internet, charging points, tea/coffee, water - Contact 094 9258016 or 094 9067023
- Crossmolina Community Centre - Charging points, WiFi, remote working, refreshments
Castlebar Municipal District
- Leisure Complex at Lough Lannagh - Showers available - Until 10pm until Friday January 31st
- Balla Community Centre - Charging points and kettle for hot water
- Tourmakeady Sports Hall - Showers & Charging points - Contact Tuar Mhic Eadaigh CLG committee members
- Ballyglass Community Centre - Chargin points and internet access - 10am to 8pm daily
- Turlough Community Centre - Charging points, showers
Claremorris - Swinford Municipal District
- Ballyhaunis Community Centre - Providing heat, charging points, water and toilets
- Claremorris Tennis Club - Showers and area to charge phones - 9.30am to 1pm
- Lakeside Sports & Fittness Ballinrobe - Showers and Charging Points - 6.30am to 9.30pm
- Swinford Amenity Park - Charging facilities available in dressing rooms, kettle upstairs for making hot drink (please bring your own cup) - Entrance via Park Road
- Gateway Hotel Swinford - Shower facilities (call to reception), charging devices, works space
- St. Johns Rest & Care - Open for refreshments, hot soup and sandwiches, phone charging - 10AM to 6pm (daily). In addition Mayo Civil Defence will provide mobile charging unit.
- Knock House Hotel - Showers and area to change - 8am to 8pm (enquire at hotel regarding availability)
- Kilkelly Trimogue Community Centre - WiFi, chargin points, microwave to heat food, tea/coffee - Open until 5pm daily
- Claremorris FRC - Internet and phone chargine - Contact 094 9377838 for more details
- Cúram Claremorris - Phone charging, tea/coffee - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- JJ Burke's, Ballinrobe - Tea/Coffee, hot watee for flasks, WiFi & charging points - 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday & 9am to 3pm Saturday
- FACT Social Club, Foxford - Electricity and water - Call 094 9256662
- Shrule Glencorrib GAA - Water and electricity facilities available in both Shrule and Glencorrib clubhouses
Westport - Belmullet Municipal District
- Achill GAA Clubhouse - Cooking and showering available - 10am to 8pm daily
- Achill Tourism - Internet access - 10am - 4pm from February 28th - Call 098 20400 before visiting
- Kiltane GAA Clubhouse - Open to all needing to charge their phones, tablets, laptops, avail of the free community read and return books and have a cuppa with their friends and family - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Belmullet GAA Clubhouse - Able to provide people with tea, showers and places to charge equipment - 10am to 1pm
- Irish Coast Guard have 4 X 4s available, first aid and visiting vulnerable people from Killary to Louisburgh/Westport - Contact Noel 087 7763222
- The Westport Hotel Group - Charging points, internet - 10am to 7pm
- Castlecourt Hotel - Free workspaces for remote workers, tea/coffee - Available from 8am
- Westport United Clubhouse - Showers/kitchen facilities, charging, water - 10am to 4pm daily
- Westport Leisure Centre - Shower facilities - 6.30am to 9am, 1pm to 3pm and 7pm to 8.30pm
- Fahy Community Centre - Wifi, kitchen facilities, charging and water
- Coláiste UISCE, Belmullet - Hot water, showers, teas/coffees, charging points - Call to office to check with member of management team 10am to 5pm until Friday January 31st
- Lecanvey Community Centre, Westport - Internet, kitchen facilities, charging points, tea/coffee, remote working space - Contact 087 1149158
- Cill Chomain GAA - Showers, charging points, washing/drying facilities, tea/coffee and water - 9am to 9pm daily - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Other Services
- ALONE - supports are available to any older persons that may need advice/direction with managing the ongoing situation with energy disruption.
- Meals On Wheels are operational again in a lot of areas but conscious that there may be older persons in rural parts that are without power/heating. - Contact 0818222024