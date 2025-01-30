Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to continue planning ways of assisting the public and communities over the coming period of time

The public can report any issues relating to roads, by contacting their local area office at the following numbers:

Castlebar: 094 9064050

094 9064050 Westport: 094 9064600

094 9064600 Belmullet: 094 9064900

094 9064900 Ballina: 094 9064400

094 9064400 Swinford: 094 9064500

094 9064500 Claremorris: 094 9064800

094 9064800 Ballinrobe: 094 9064700

To report downed powerlines please contact ESB Networks on 1800 372999 and for water issues contact Uisce Eireann on 1800 278 278.

To view the current power status at your location or to log a fault with your electrical power visit ESB Networks Powercheck

Facilities Available To The Public

Ballina Municipal District

Failte Room, Tithe Cois Tra, Lacken Housing Association, Carrowmore, Lacken - Charge phones, water, hot drinks - 9.30am to 5pm

Ballina Swimming Pool - Showers available - 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 9pm

Maloney's SuprValu, Ballina - Hot water for flasks/baby bottles, charging devices, microwave

Jackie Clarke Collection - Water & Charging (no wifi) - Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm

Knockmore Rathduff Recreation and Resource Centre - Internet, charging points, tea/coffee, water - Contact 094 9258016 or 094 9067023

Crossmolina Community Centre - Charging points, WiFi, remote working, refreshments

Castlebar Municipal District

Leisure Complex at Lough Lannagh - Showers available - Until 10pm until Friday January 31st

Balla Community Centre - Charging points and kettle for hot water

Tourmakeady Sports Hall - Showers & Charging points - Contact Tuar Mhic Eadaigh CLG committee members

Ballyglass Community Centre - Chargin points and internet access - 10am to 8pm daily

Turlough Community Centre - Charging points, showers

Claremorris - Swinford Municipal District

Ballyhaunis Community Centre - Providing heat, charging points, water and toilets

Claremorris Tennis Club - Showers and area to charge phones - 9.30am to 1pm

Lakeside Sports & Fittness Ballinrobe - Showers and Charging Points - 6.30am to 9.30pm

Swinford Amenity Park - Charging facilities available in dressing rooms, kettle upstairs for making hot drink (please bring your own cup) - Entrance via Park Road

Gateway Hotel Swinford - Shower facilities (call to reception), charging devices, works space

St. Johns Rest & Care - Open for refreshments, hot soup and sandwiches, phone charging - 10AM to 6pm (daily). In addition Mayo Civil Defence will provide mobile charging unit.

Knock House Hotel - Showers and area to change - 8am to 8pm (enquire at hotel regarding availability)

Kilkelly Trimogue Community Centre - WiFi, chargin points, microwave to heat food, tea/coffee - Open until 5pm daily

Claremorris FRC - Internet and phone chargine - Contact 094 9377838 for more details

Cúram Claremorris - Phone charging, tea/coffee - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

JJ Burke's, Ballinrobe - Tea/Coffee, hot watee for flasks, WiFi & charging points - 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday & 9am to 3pm Saturday

FACT Social Club, Foxford - Electricity and water - Call 094 9256662

Shrule Glencorrib GAA - Water and electricity facilities available in both Shrule and Glencorrib clubhouses

Westport - Belmullet Municipal District

Achill GAA Clubhouse - Cooking and showering available - 10am to 8pm daily

Achill Tourism - Internet access - 10am - 4pm from February 28th - Call 098 20400 before visiting

Kiltane GAA Clubhouse - Open to all needing to charge their phones, tablets, laptops, avail of the free community read and return books and have a cuppa with their friends and family - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Belmullet GAA Clubhouse - Able to provide people with tea, showers and places to charge equipment - 10am to 1pm

Irish Coast Guard have 4 X 4s available, first aid and visiting vulnerable people from Killary to Louisburgh/Westport - Contact Noel 087 7763222

The Westport Hotel Group - Charging points, internet - 10am to 7pm

Castlecourt Hotel - Free workspaces for remote workers, tea/coffee - Available from 8am

Westport United Clubhouse - Showers/kitchen facilities, charging, water - 10am to 4pm daily

Westport Leisure Centre - Shower facilities - 6.30am to 9am, 1pm to 3pm and 7pm to 8.30pm

Fahy Community Centre - Wifi, kitchen facilities, charging and water

Coláiste UISCE, Belmullet - Hot water, showers, teas/coffees, charging points - Call to office to check with member of management team 10am to 5pm until Friday January 31st

Lecanvey Community Centre, Westport - Internet, kitchen facilities, charging points, tea/coffee, remote working space - Contact 087 1149158

Cill Chomain GAA - Showers, charging points, washing/drying facilities, tea/coffee and water - 9am to 9pm daily - Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Other Services