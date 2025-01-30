The ESB says it is difficult to predict the exact dates of when power will be restored to the more than 100,000 customers who remain without power seven days after Storm Éowyn.

They say the effort to restore electricity to around 108,000 premises will continue into next week.

So far, ESB Networks has restored supply to 660,000 customers down from the peak of 768,000.

Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Keira Keogh says so many of her constituents are extremely frustrated to be still left without power.

Deputy Keogh received an update from ESB last night at the Fine Gael parliamentary meeting.

She says the faults are far more dynamic from Storm Eowyn compared to previous storms we experienced.