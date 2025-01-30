Long delays are facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the country today.
73 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the second highest nationally today.
26 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 24 at Mayo University Hospital.
16 patients are waiting for admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
Nationally today, 695 patients are waiting on trolleys at Irish hospitals, with the highest figures being seen at University Hospital Limerick, where 104 patients are waiting on a bed.