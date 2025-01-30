To support recycling of excess food waste after storm Eowyn, Mayo county council will be providing a free food waste drop off service for householders who do not have the capacity in their kerbside brown bins or are not on a kerbside collection route.

The service will be provided on behalf of Mayo County Council by McGrath waste at their civic amenity centre in Castlebar (F23 XR66).

This will be the only location for drop off of food waste and householders are encouraged to use their own brown bin service if possible.

All food must be removed from the packaging and food should be presented in compostable bags which are available to purchase through local supermarkets - no plastic bags will be permitted.

The service will run from Monday to Friday until February 14th with the exception of next Monday Feb 3rd which is a bank holiday.

Opening hours are available on mcgrathwaste.ie.

For more information you can contact the environment office of mayo co co on 0949064000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .