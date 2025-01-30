Polls have just closed in the Seanad election for the vocational panels.

A number of former TDs are seeking election to the senate with votes to be counted over the weekend.



Independent Senator Michael McDowell was the first person elected to the new Seanad after topping the poll in the NUI constituency, which began counting yesterday.



Outgoing Senators Ronan Mullen and Alice Mary Higgins are expected to be re-elected.



While Lynn Ruane has topped the poll in the Trinity College panel, with Tom Clonan not far behind.