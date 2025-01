Cash has been "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, according to Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

He said the last number of days has again highlighted the absolute disaster of a “cashless society”.

“When broadband and electricity are down, your bank card or phone are about as useful as a Christmas card at a shop till”, he claimed.

Councillor Kilcoyne has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…