Gardaí have arrested four men following a robbery at a retail premises at Liosbán Industrial Estate in Galway on yesterday (Wed).

At approximately 5pm, three males forced their way into the staff area of the premises and attempted to take stock.

The vehicle in which the men fled the scene was subsequently intercepted by Gardaí a short distance away and four men (all aged in their 20s) were arrested.

They were detained at a Garda Station in Co Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.