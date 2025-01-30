Water supply has been restored to the majority of Uisce Éireann customers in County Sligo. Approximately 600 customers remain without supply. This is down from a peak of approximately 2,500 customers who were without water across the county in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn last Thursday night.

Approximately 100 customers remain without water on the South Sligo supply in the vicinity of Cloonloo. This is due to a loss of power to the local Cloonloo pump which supplies the area. An alternative water supply is available in Cloonloo village for customers affected by this outage.

Approximately 500 customers also remain without supply on the Lough Talt PWS in West Sligo. The majority of these are customers on higher ground or at the end of the network, whose supply is dependent on booster pumping stations, some of which have yet to recover power.

Alternative water supplies are being established for those still without water, while customers still affected by outages are also encouraged to engage with the local resource hubs being set up by the local authority.

The number of customers in Sligo to lose water supply in the wake of Storm Éowyn was low relative to neighbouring counties. The quick deployment of generators to key water treatment plants allowed supply to large towns and villages to be maintained for the majority of customers.