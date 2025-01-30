A premises on Lower Charles Street in Castlebar where an explosion occurred on Sunday night last is at present deemed “a risk to the public”.

Elected councillors have been told that the street will remain closed to traffic for a number of days yet, as investigations are continuing.

Severe traffic congestion in Castlebar look set to continue for a number of days, as council management say Lower Charles Street in the town looks set to remain closed for a few days yet, as the building - a restaurant, where an explosion occurred last Sunday night, is at present deemed as a “risk to the public".

Head of Castlebar Municipal District David Mellett told councillors at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the District that efforts are underway to reopen the road.

He explained that the building where the incident happened, the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant, is considered a risk to the public.

He said discussions are taking place with the property owner about appropriate action and it is hoped to have a decision on that “in the coming days”.

At the moment, however, he said the building remains cordoned off as its considered a risk to the public.

Two people sustained injuries that were described as non life threatening in the what is understood to have been a gas explosion on Sunday night last at the premises. They were taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital.

The ongoing closure of Lower Charles Street has led to serious traffic issues in the county town, particularly at peak traffic times.

The council itself is developing property adjacent to the affected restaurant. Mr Mellett told councillors that it’s property has been reviewed and appears to be undamaged by the blast.