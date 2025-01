Belleek Woods is set to be closed for three weeks following recent damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Ballina based councillor Mark Duffy has confirmed the news in a social media post.

Cllr. Duffy says that unfortunately Belleek Woods has to be closed for three weeks until extensive works are performed to make the area safe again.

There are many trees ready to collapse from the damage of Storm Éowyn and these pose a danger to anyone in the woods he concluded.