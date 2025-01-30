IFA Rural Development Chair John Curran has called on the Department to pull out all the stops to ensure all outstanding ACRES payments are paid out as a matter of priority.

Close on one-in four ACRES participants are still waiting on their advance 2024 ACRES payments, with some too having only received interim payments in February/March last.

That equates to around 13,000 farmers who are still waiting on payments.

The Department committed that ACRES payments would commence again end January.

John Curran of the IFA says this has to be delivered upon, and not just for a select few, but the vast vast majority of those waiting on ACRES payments.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.