A new report forecasts the housing output this year could be as low as 32 thousand units.



That would fall far short of the Government's stated ambition of up to 50 thousand new homes a year until 2030.



The Mitchell McDermott Annual Construction Sector Report says macro indications show we will produce less housing over the next two to three years than we did in 2023.



One of the authors of the report Paul Mitchell says right now, we're not going to get close to what's needed.