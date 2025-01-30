Just 3 per cent of secondary teachers think the Government is doing enough to fix the recruitment and retention crisis in the education sector.



A new survey from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has found 75 per cent of advertised teaching jobs in the last 6 months received no applications.



The union has accused the Government of being happy to "ride out" the crisis until we see demographic change in schools.



TUI's Michael Gillespie says kids are losing out because schools can't cover all the subjects they want to teach.