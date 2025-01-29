Just four of the nineteen Junior Ministers approved by the Government this afternoon are women.

Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor have been promoted.

While outgoing Minister Emer Higgins keeps her place for Fine Gael and Independent Marian Harkin has been appointed.

Mayo's Alan Dillon has secured a ministerial position.

He will take Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy

Sligo Leitrim's Marian Harkin has taken the position as Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills.