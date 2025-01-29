A Mayo Deputy is calling for the army to be deployed to help with the storm damage.

Erris based Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says many people are in a desperate situation right now and feels the army could help speed up the target dates for the restoration of power and water.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says the army could assist in clearing trees, support technical people in the ESB and other tasks that would help with the overall crisis.

She also feels the response from Government to this emergency has been far too slow and feels people that book into hotels as a result of storm damage need to be reimbursed.

Deputy Conway-Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.