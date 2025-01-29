Ashford Castle were among the top winners at this year's Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards last night in Galway.

The awards program, now in its 35th year, are known for recognizing excellence in Irish hospitality industry.

Ashford Castle took home gold in the Ireland's Wine Experience category.

The South Mayo hotel took two silvers, one in the Five Star Hotel Spa Experience and the other for Liam Finnegan who took the prize in the Five star Chef of the Year category.

They were also awarded Connacht winner in the Favourite place to stay category.

Meanwhile Mulranny Park Hotel took Gold for Tourist Experience of the year and Bronze for Ireland's Grand Wedding hotel.

Other local winners include Silver for the Clew Bay Hotel in the Three Star hotel category while the Ice House Hotel took Bronze for Four Star Hotel Spa Experience.