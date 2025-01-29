It’s inexplicable why there are so many households without water at present due to the Storm Éowyn, according to Roscommon /Galway deputy Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Independent Ireland deputy says Irish Water haS a lot to answer for, considering that pipes are underground and there is simply no excuse that some water treatment plants are still without generators.

He has called for a comprehensive, whole-of-government emergency response to address the widespread devastation caused by the storm, as thousands of homes across the region remain without power and water.

He is highlighting the extensive work already being done by local communities, with farmers and residents using tractors and diggers to clear roads and source generators to pump water to affected areas. However, he stressed that decisions must be made rapidly by the government to prevent further harm and hardship.

Deputy Fitzmaurice has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the situation across his constituency on this the sixth day with many people without either water or electricity or both….