University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 86 patients on trolleys.

It comes after a 100 patients were on trolleys at the Galway Hospital yesterday.

The latest figures from the INMO show there are 59 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital.

Elsewhere, there are 20 patients on trolleys today at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and 19 on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.