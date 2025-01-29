It also has a small supply of bottled water for tea making/flasks, as it awaits water supply restoration.

WIFI is not yet available.

The hall will be open from 3pm to 8pm today Wednesday for anyone to use the facilities - to charge Phone/Devices, heat food, fill flasks or just to have a warm cup of tea.

If there is a local need identified , then its hoped to open the Hall for longer periods over the coming days until such time all townlands have electricity supply reconnected.

The Straide Davitt Community Hall now has electricity and there is a Kettle, Cooker, Microwave and Air fryer in the Kitchen.