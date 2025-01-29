The Straide Davitt Community Hall now has electricity and there is a Kettle, Cooker, Microwave and Air fryer in the Kitchen.I
It also has a small supply of bottled water for tea making/flasks, as it awaits water supply restoration.
WIFI is not yet available.
The hall will be open from 3pm to 8pm today Wednesday for anyone to use the facilities - to charge Phone/Devices, heat food, fill flasks or just to have a warm cup of tea.
If there is a local need identified , then its hoped to open the Hall for longer periods over the coming days until such time all townlands have electricity supply reconnected.