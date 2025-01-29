The funeral details have been confirmed for a well-known businessman who lost his life in a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon.

Tommy Bruen (84) died after he was hit by a car while out walking on the R337 near Castlerea just after 6pm on Monday.

Mr Bruen was a popular local businessman in the town where he ran a bicycle shop and filling station in Castlerea for many years. Locals said Mr Bruen was also a very talented Gaelic footballer in his day and up to the time of his passing was a member of a number of local groups and clubs.

Tommy’s remains will be reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea on Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.