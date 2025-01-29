Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed to traffic this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening.

Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant.

Those who were injured are understood to be members of staff, and their injuries are being described as ‘non-life threatening’.

The blast occurred at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

Lower Charles St. was reopened on Monday afternoon, but closed to traffic once again yesterday morning.

There are barriers in place at the roundabout where access to Castle Street car park is still available, while another barrier the far side of the street.

Traffic is being diverted to Main Street, and delays can be expected this morning.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.