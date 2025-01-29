Cabinet will sign off on the appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning.



While supports for those affected by Storm Eowyn will also be discussed.



Having appointed his Cabinet last week Micheál Martin will reveal the line up of Junior Ministers today.



There will be a slight advantage to Fianna Fail over Fine Gael in the number appointed, with Mr Martin expected to favour women in a bid to gender balance his overall appointments.



The likes of Niamh Smyth and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor are in the frame - as are first time TDs Catherine Ardagh, Aisling Dempsey and Erin McGreehan.



While also hoping for a promotion will be Charlie McConalogue, Timmy Dooley, Michael Moynihan, Paul McAuliffe, Christopher O'Sullivan and Cormac Devlin.



On the Fine Gael side John Cummins, Emer Currie and Catherine Callaghan will be among the first time TDs hoping for promotion - with all five outgoing junior Ministers likely to be reappointed.



While the jobs are being handed out Cabinet will also discuss the impact of Storm Eowyn and the creation of a new ‘Extreme Weather Event Assistance Scheme’ for homes, community organisations, farmers and businesses.