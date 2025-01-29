Emergency teams are again working to renew power and water supplies around the country this morning.





As of last night, 142 thousand customers were still without power and around 31 thousand had no water.





Both the ESB and Uisce Éireann are thanking customers for their continued patience.





Meanwhile the government says urgent humanitarian aid is available for people in need of food and vital supplies, along with supports for people who've suffered structural damage to their homes as a result of Friday's storm.