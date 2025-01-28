The R377 Castlerea to Ballintubber road has reopened this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision.

A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea.

Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the road was closed overnight allowing Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination.

The motorist involved did not require immediate medical treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.