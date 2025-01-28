The Sinn Fein leader admits the party will need to do more if it wants to be in Government.

Mary Lou McDonald appointed her front bench for the new Dail term this morning.

She retains Eoin O'Broin in Housing, Pearse Doherty in Finance and David Cullinane in Health.

Louise O'Reilly moves to the Social Protection brief.

Roscommon/Galway's Claire Kerrane takes up Children & Disability while Mayo's Rose Conway Walsh takes the Enterprise & Tourism portfolio.

Galway's Mairéad Farrell will be in charge of Public Expenditure and Sligo/Leitrim's Martin Kenny takes hold of Agriculture.

Mary Lou McDonald says the party will be looking at ways to improve its messaging ahead of the next election: