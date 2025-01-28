According to the most recent data from Uisce Éireann, over 11,000 customers remain without water following storm Éowyn.

Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses are without water in County Mayo this afternoon.

The majority of these outages are in the East of the county, with the problem spreading to nearby parts of Roscommon and Galway.

19 water treatment plants lost power in Mayo as a result of Storm Éowyn, and power has been restored to all.

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water as generators are being installed at pumping stations.

Regional Operations Manager Anthony Skeffington has been outlining the Mayo situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: