Mayo Association Dublin have today announced the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year.

Chairperson of the organisation Noel Howley made the announcement this morning on the Tommy Marren Show.

This year’s accolade goes to Westport’s Michael Ring, who recently retired from politics after 45 years of service and 30 years as a Fine Gael TD.

The winner of the Mayo Meitheal Award was also announced, which recognizes the work of a community group in the county.

Solas Visitor Centre in Blacksod is the 2025 recipient.

This afternoon Michael Ring spoke to Midwest News about this personal accolade, and also gave his opinion on the Government’s response to Storm Éowyn.

Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey congratulated Mr. Ring on his achievement: