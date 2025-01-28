Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to continue planning ways of assisting the public and communities over the coming period of time

The objective of the creation of Emergency Response Hubs which is a national Government initiative is to assist people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access and shower facilities.

Any sporting clubs or community organisations that are offering assistance to the public currently or wish to assist are asked to contact the Emergency Response Hub via phone or email to register with the local authority.

Mayo County Council crews have been on the ground since the ending of the Red Warning on Friday last clearing roads, fallen trees, debris and assisting the public where they can and will continue to do over the coming days and weeks.

Unprecedented damage has been caused by Storm Éowyn and it will take some time for all damage and debris to be cleared by crews on the ground.

Facilities Available To The Public

Ballina Municipal District

Failte Room, Tithe Cois Tra, Lacken Housing Association, Carrowmore, Lacken - Charge phones, water, hot drinks - 9.30am to 5pm

Ballina Swimming Pool - Showers available - 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 9pm

Castlebar Municipal District

Leisure Complex at Lough Lannagh - Showers available - Until 10pm

Claremorris - Swinford Municipal District

Ballyhaunis Community Centre - Providing heat, charging points, water and toilets

Ballyhaunis GAA Club House - Providing hot showers, charging points, tea/coffee

Ballyhaunis Rugby Club - Heat, electricity, kitchen facilities, parking and function room available, Full tank of water for showers (however, once emptied there is no mains water available)

Claremorris Tennis Club - Showers and area to charge phones - mornings only

Lakeside Sports & Fittness Ballinrobe - Showers and Charging Points - 6.30am to 9.30pm

Westport - Belmullet Municipal District

Achill GAA - Cooking and showering available - 10am to 8pm daily

Achill Tourism - Internet access - 10am - 4pm from February 28th - Call 098 20400 before visiting

Kiltane GAA Clubhouse - Open to all needing to charge their phones, tablets, laptops, avail of the free community read and return books and have a cuppa with their friends and family

Belmullet GAA Clubhouse - Able to provide people with tea, showers and places to charge equipment - 10am to 1pm

Irish Coast Guard have 4 X 4s available, first aid and visiting vulnerable people from Killary to Louisburgh/Westport - Contact Noel 087 7763222

Other Services