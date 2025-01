Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a single vehicle road accident close to the Mayo/ Sligo border.

The collision occurred at Killanley House, located in Castleconnor on the Quay Road from Enniscrone to Ballina.

No serious injuries have been reported and the road will be partially blocked while the vehicle, which turned over, is removed.

Ballina Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the route if possible.