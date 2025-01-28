Long delays are facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region today.
100 patients remain on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded nationally today.
56 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University Hospital and 27 at Mayo University Hospital.
20 patients are waiting for a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
Nationally today, 770 patients are on trolleys, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick, where 110 patients are waiting for a bed.