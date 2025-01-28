More than 70 post offices remain closed across the country due to power outages following Storm Éowyn.

An Post is warning while some offices are open, social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems.

Customers are advised to go to a neighbouring office to collect the payment, as the number of open premises is expected to increase throughout today.

The postal service says letter and parcel deliveries are back to normal, except in locations where roads are blocked.

(photo credit to An Post)