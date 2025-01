An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is in County Roscommon today to meet communities who have been affected by Storm Éowyn.

Firstly, he’ll be at the Emergency Response Hub at d’Gaff Community and Youth Centre in Castlerea at 11:15am, before travelling to Ballaghaderreen Fire Station for 11:55am.

From there, he will travel to St. Brigid’s GAA Club in Kiltoom where he will also speak to the media.

(photo credit to Micheal Martin Facebook page)