Looking to the water situation in Ballaghaderreen, local cllr Micheál Frain says that things are slightly improving this evening.

The local water treatment plant went down as a result of the Storm on Friday evening, and the reservoir ran out of water on yesterday (Sunday) evening.

Two water tankers are available at the Fire Station, where locals can avail of water for non-drinking but essential purposes.

There is a limited amount of drinking water available on site.

Cllr Frain has been explaining the situation in Ballaghaderreen and the surrounding areas to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: