Mayo County Council are continuing to work to help to public get back to normality as many are without power and water following Storm Éowyn.

In recent days, MCC staff have worked to ensure that everyone has road access to be able to get out of their homes in order to access essential services.

Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Kevin Kelly says that it has been a challenging few days, particularly on the communications front.

With community hubs set up so that people can access water and electricity, some of the main challenges being faced at the moment concern batteries, gas and hot food.

Mr. Kelly has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the Emergency Response Hub Service set up by MCC’s Emergency Response Team.

To make contact you can call the Emergency Response Hub on 094 906 4660, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.