The cleanup operation is continuing across the county in the wake of Storm Éowyn’s destruction in recent days.

In the county town, power and water services are returning to the majority of residents.

It has been a difficult few days in Castlebar, particularly for basic water needs at Mayo University Hospital.

Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District, cllr Donna Sheridan, has been describing the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: