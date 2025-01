Since Storm Éowyn hit Mayo, 17 road traffic accidents have been reported across the county, according to Mayo County Council.

It is understood that the extent of these collisions has not resulted in any serious injuries.

Road conditions across the county are not the best, considering the amount of debris caused by the storm.

Motorists are being urged to take caution on the roads, as while there may not have been any serious collisions, the emergency services must respond to the incidents.