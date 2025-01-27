RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall tonight, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins.

Sandra was 29 years old and pregnant when she went missing from Killala on December 4 2000.

She was last seen at the Country Kitchen Premises on George’s Street at 11:00pm.

Her family have worked hard to ensure that the case of her disappearance continued to be highlighted, while a Garda investigation is continuing.

On tonight’s Crimecall, airing from 9:35pm, RTÉ will show a reconstruction of the events around the time of the last sighting of Sandra.

The Collins family will also issue an appeal on the programme.

At the time of her disappearance, Sandra was wearing black boots, black pants, a beige sleeveless top and a maroon/beige sleeveless fleece jacket.

Gardaí and Sandra’s family are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Siochana will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity and can get in touch by calling Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111.