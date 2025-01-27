Roscommon County Council have issued a statement regarding the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on the locality.

Wind speeds in Roscommon late last week reached highs of 160 km/h during the weather warning.

Roscommon County Council is working with the ESB, Uisce Éireann and all local response agencies in the county to co-ordinate the response throughout Roscommon.

A County Storm Response Group has been established, to oversee this activity and to focus on the needs of communities and vulnerable people in the aftermath of the storm.

In response to the impacts of Storm Éowyn on Co. Roscommon Chief of Executive of Roscommon County Council Shane Tiernan has advised:

“The past four days have been a particularly difficult time for people in our county. There has been extensive damage to many homes and businesses. Access to power, water and essential services has been severely impacted in many areas.”

Mr Tiernan reiterated that “As a local authority, we are continuing to work with the support of the other members of the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG); and will continue to co-ordinate a local level response to the needs of people who have been significantly impacted.

Since Friday our crews have worked continuously to clear roads of fallen trees and debris where it is safe to do so. Our emergency management teams are meeting on a regular basis to co-ordinate our local authority response.”

Those affected by fallen trees and blocked roads may contact Roscommon County Council on 090-6637100 or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Contact Details for Other Key Service Providers

ESB Networks 1800 372 999 or www.PowerCheck.ie

Uisce Éireann Customer Care 1800 278 278.

(photo credit to Roscommon.ie)