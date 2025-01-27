Cllr Micheál Frain has informed Midwest News that water is available for those who need it in Ballaghaderreen at the Fire Station.

Two fire service water tankers are in place, where people can avail of water for needs like toilet flushing.

There is a limited amount of drinking water available.

It is hoped that the crew will obtain more water as the day goes on.

Ballaghaderreen is just one of the many areas across the region where the water is currently out.

Uisce Éireann staff are working to restore water as we speak.