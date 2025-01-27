Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today after the Deel Rovers captured the All Ireland Intermediate Championship yesterday afternoon in Croke Park.

Conor Loftus scored a winning penalty with the last kick of the game for Crossmolina, snatching victory from the claws of defeat to Ballinderry.

The team landed back to the clubhouse last night, where hundreds of supporters welcomed them to the sports hall.

The town continues to celebrate today, and the victory has given the two a great lift, according to local cllr Michael Loftus.

Teresa O’Malley spoke to cllr Loftus in Crossmolina this afternoon:

(photo credit to Mayo GAA)