Mayo County Council’s Emergency Response Team met this morning to plan for the continued clean up and community response following Storm Éowyn last Friday.

A dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to call, they can also contact the hub via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

This afternoon will see an multi agency meeting convened as part of the Response to continue planning ways of assisting the public and communities over the coming period of time.

The objective of the creation of Emergency Response Hubs which is a national Government initiative is to assist people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access, showers, clothing and washing facilities.

Any sporting clubs or community organisations that are offering assistance to the public currently or wish to assist are asked to contact the Emergency Response Hub via phone or email to register with the local authority.

Mayo County Council crews have been on the ground since the ending of the Red Warning on Friday last clearing roads, fallen trees, debris and assisting the public where they can and will continue to do over the coming days and weeks.

Unprecedented damage has been caused by Storm Éowyn and it will take some time for all damage and debris to be cleared by crews on the ground.

The public can report any issues relating to roads, by contacting their local area office at the following numbers:

Castlebar: 0876634083

0876634083 Ballina: 0873297694

0873297694 Westport-Belmullet: 0874767556

0874767556 Claremorris-Swinford: 0860450200

0860450200 Ballinrobe: 0879940183

To report downed powerlines please contact ESB Networks on 1800 372999 and for water issues contact Uisce Eireann on 1800 278 278.