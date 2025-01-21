The Union of Students is calling for more urgent action on housing and mental health.



It's raising a number of concerns surrounding the new programme for government, including the broken manifesto promise from Fine Gael to abolish contribution fees.



Student representatives are calling for more affordable accommodation, a clear plan on the reform of the CAO and increased funding for mental health services.



President of Trinity College Students' Union, Jenny Maguire, says additional financial supports to cover hidden costs are also needed.